UVA Kidney Disease Screening and Awareness program hosts free kidney screening event

KDSAP UVA says it will be offering more free health screenings in the future.
By Bria Stith
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Kidney Disease Screening and Awareness Program at the University of Virginia held a free kidney screening event at Mount Zion First African Baptist Church.

“One in seven Americans have chronic kidney disease, which is 37 million people, but 90% of them don’t know they have it. So, that’s the whole purpose of KDSAP and our mission of providing these free kidney health screenings. To spread awareness about chronic kidney disease but also provide a screening that is free for the community members to be informed if their kidneys are working properly,” KDSAP President Marissa Yee said.

KDSAP UVA says it will be offering more free health screenings in the future. Event information will be posted on social media.

