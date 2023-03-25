Advertise With Us
Texas police: Migrants found ‘suffocating’ in train; 2 dead

Police in South Texas said Friday that two migrants were found dead and at least 10 were...
Police in South Texas said Friday that two migrants were found dead and at least 10 were hospitalized after authorities received a call that they were “suffocating” in a train car traveling near the U.S.-Mexico border.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Police in South Texas said Friday that two migrants were found dead and at least 10 were hospitalized after authorities received a call that they were “suffocating” in a train car traveling near the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Uvalde Police Department said Border Patrol was informed of the phone call and able to stop the train. About 15 migrants were found inside, according to a statement from the department.

The condition of those hospitalized was not immediately known.

