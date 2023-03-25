Shenandoah National Park recovering from wildfire

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah National Park is on the path to recovery after the wildfire on Thursday affected 13 acres and a powerline. Officials are still figuring out what caused the fire that is now completely contained.

The wildfire happened before many parts of the park were scheduled to open for the recreation season. It did not affect the opening day, but some areas are still closed off.

“What is remaining closed, due to fire is the Rapidan Road, the Mill Prong from Mill Gap, and the Big Meadows area trails,” Shenandoah National Park Executive Assistant Carly Adams said.

Power has been restored to the Big Meadows area.

Adams said the aftermath involves a lot of cleaning up and making sure nothing spreads. The Big Meadows Wayside is open for people to shop retail as well as the campground.

