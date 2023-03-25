Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Shenandoah National Park recovering from wildfire

Officials are still figuring out what caused the fire that is now completely contained.
Officials are still figuring out what caused the fire that is now completely contained.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah National Park is on the path to recovery after the wildfire on Thursday affected 13 acres and a powerline. Officials are still figuring out what caused the fire that is now completely contained.

The wildfire happened before many parts of the park were scheduled to open for the recreation season. It did not affect the opening day, but some areas are still closed off.

“What is remaining closed, due to fire is the Rapidan Road, the Mill Prong from Mill Gap, and the Big Meadows area trails,” Shenandoah National Park Executive Assistant Carly Adams said.

Power has been restored to the Big Meadows area.

Adams said the aftermath involves a lot of cleaning up and making sure nothing spreads. The Big Meadows Wayside is open for people to shop retail as well as the campground.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
Page Street scene
Gordonsville man killed in 10th & Page shooting, police increasing presence of officers

Latest News

Staunton City Council calls for an emergency meeting to discuss COVID-19
Staunton City Council discusses FY 2024 budget and tax rates
The library said they wanted to meet the needs of those in the community.
Waynesboro Public Library receives grant to add more Spanish books to collection
Courtesy of the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture
Governor Youngkin signs law memorializing Green Book locations
UVA Health
UVA Health researching ways to mitigate menopause symptoms