Morning Rain then Gusty Winds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Saturday morning rain and a downpour will exit by noon. An isolated shower/storm risk this afternoon and evening.

Any of the spotty downpours may cause a damaging wind gust. Otherwise, clearing and warming by the end of the day.

More sunshine with a west breeze and mild Sunday afternoon.

The next rain shower risk returns Monday.

Seasonable temperatures early and mid-next week.

Saturday: Morning rain and a downpour. Areas of fog and clouds will give way to breaks of sunshine later this afternoon. An isolated shower/downpour into this evening. Temperatures in the 50s most of the day. Reaching the upper 60s to lower 70s by the end of the afternoon.

Saturday night: Breezy evening and mainly clear sky. Lows upper 40s to lower 50s.

Sunday: Sunshine and mild in the afternoon. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.

Monday: Cloudy with some rain showers. Highs near 60 degrees. Lows in the 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s. Lows near 40 degrees.

Wednesday: Sunny with highs near 60 degrees. Lows upper 30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows mid 40s.

Friday: A few rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

