The Minutemen Motorcycle Club holds its annual chili cook off

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Minutemen Motorcycle Club held its annual chili cook off.

Each year, the club tries to pick a person or group in the area to donate all of the funds from the event to.

More then a dozen chili lovers came out with their aprons and ladles, and hundreds of people showed up to eat chili and support this year’s cause.

“The beneficiary is a nine year old boy from Crozet named Westin Herndon who suffered a brain tumor and surgery for that. We are trying to help out the family with medical expenses,” Minutemen Motorcycle Club VP Paul Lockerby said.

The event raised over $10,000 for the Herndon family. The Veterans of Foreign Wars co-hosted the event and matched a couple thousand dollars to donate.

