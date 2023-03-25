Advertise With Us
The Minutemen Motorcycle Club holds its annual chili cook off

More then a dozen chili lovers came out with their aprons and ladles, and hundreds of people showed up to eat chili and support this year’s cause.
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Minutemen Motorcycle Club held its annual chili cook off.

Each year, the club tries to pick a person or group in the area to donate all of the funds from the event to.

“The beneficiary is a nine year old boy from Crozet named Westin Herndon who suffered a brain tumor and surgery for that. We are trying to help out the family with medical expenses,” Minutemen Motorcycle Club VP Paul Lockerby said.

The event raised over $10,000 for the Herndon family. The Veterans of Foreign Wars co-hosted the event and matched a couple thousand dollars to donate.

