CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Fluvanna SPCA held a pancake breakfast to raise money for the shelter.

People were able to donate money and items for the pets while enjoying pancakes and enjoying the company of a few SPCA dogs.

More information on the Fluvanna SPCA can be found here.

