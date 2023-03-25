Advertise With Us
Anti-Defamation League report shows statewide increase in antisemitic propaganda

In 2022, 69 antisemitic incidents were reported.
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Anti-Defamation League has released a report showing an increase in antisemitic propaganda across the Commonwealth. In 2022, 69 antisemitic incidents were reported.

“2022 was the worst year for antisemitic incidents on a national basis since ADL began recording this, which really was in 1917,” ADL Regional Director Meredith Weisel said.

Virginia’s data shows that from 2021 to 2022, there was a 50% increase in antisemitic incidents.

“[In the] Charlottesville area, everything from graffiti to antisemitic flyers. Things that we call white supremacist propaganda,” Weisel said.

Nationwide, incidents have also been rising. Nationwide, this also a problem. Last year, there were 3,697 antisemitic incidents reported, being broken down to about 10 incidents per day.

“Virginia was also the third highest in the country for white supremacist propaganda. They were 13 for antisemitic incidents,” Weisel said.

While the 2017 Unite the Right Rally and January 6 Insurrection were two prevalent examples, Weisel says that the scary part is the people carrying out these incidents are seemingly regular people. Moving forward, ADL wants to place a focus on education and counseling in order to prevent the growth of hateful ideology.

“We need to do things like youth and education prevention programs. We have to work with law enforcement to apprehend the perpetrators,” Weisel said.

ADL also works with student groups and universities to respond to incidents of hate.

