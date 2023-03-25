The 2023 Charlottesville Ten Miler

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Runners got out and enjoyed the rain bright and early for the Charlottesville Ten Miler. The historic race has been a part of Charlottesville for over 45 years.

Training programs were made available to help people get prepared for the race. Over 1,900 runners registered for the event.

“I get emotional because it’s one of these things where we’ve been planning this for months. I have put hundreds and hundreds of hours into this, and to see it just go off like this smooth. It’s like it’s amazing. It’s very relieving to see that we’re finally to this point. All our plans have come to fruition,” co-race director Nicole Brimer said.

The course took runners through Grounds and Downtown Charlottesville.

This year’s beneficiaries for the race are Arc of the Piedmont and the Brooks Family YMCA.

