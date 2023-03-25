Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

The 2023 Charlottesville Ten Miler

The historic race has been a part of Charlottesville for over 45 years.
By Bria Stith
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Runners got out and enjoyed the rain bright and early for the Charlottesville Ten Miler. The historic race has been a part of Charlottesville for over 45 years.

Training programs were made available to help people get prepared for the race. Over 1,900 runners registered for the event.

“I get emotional because it’s one of these things where we’ve been planning this for months. I have put hundreds and hundreds of hours into this, and to see it just go off like this smooth. It’s like it’s amazing. It’s very relieving to see that we’re finally to this point. All our plans have come to fruition,” co-race director Nicole Brimer said.

The course took runners through Grounds and Downtown Charlottesville.

This year’s beneficiaries for the race are Arc of the Piedmont and the Brooks Family YMCA.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
Page Street scene
Gordonsville man killed in 10th & Page shooting, police increasing presence of officers

Latest News

The Minutemen Motorcycle Club holds its annual chili cook off
The Minutemen Motorcycle Club holds its annual chili cook off
Fluvanna SPCA holds pancake breakfast fundraiser
Fluvanna SPCA holds pancake breakfast fundraiser
UVA Health seeing more patients with tick-borne diseases
UVA Health seeing more patients with tick-borne diseases
UVA Kidney Disease Screening and Awareness program hosts free kidney screening event
UVA Kidney Disease Screening and Awareness program hosts free kidney screening event