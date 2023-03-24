UVA Health researching ways to mitigate menopause symptoms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Menopause is when fewer are released and less hormones are produced in a woman’s body.

The signs can look like cycles skipping with more frequency, night sweats, weight gain, and memory issues.

UVA Health doctors are taking a close look at how to mitigate the symptoms that come with this natural process.

“In numerous placebo controlled trials, hormone therapy reduces the frequency and the severity of hot flashes, it helps sleep, mood fatigue, bone, vaginal health and maybe even heart health,” Doctor JoAnn Pinkerton said.

Dr. Pinkerton says that to date, menopausal hormone therapy is the most effective treatment available.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.