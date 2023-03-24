Town hall encourages community involvement to solve gun violence problems

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There’s hope a town hall Thursday, March 23 is another step toward addressing an uptick in violence in Charlottesville. Police, schools, government and community organizations are searching for answers together.

The event is titled “Empowering Families: Keeping Our Community Safe From Gun Violence.” The Charlottesville Coalition for Gun Violence Prevention planned the forum. The idea for it began around a year and a half ago. Gay Einstein with the coalition says there could not be a better time for all of the pieces to come together for the event to take place.

We had the fire under us when the gun violence, you know, was on an upswing. We realized we had to really do this quickly,” Einstein said.

She invited both Albemarle County and Charlottesville City schools, along with Charlottesville Police Chief Michael Kochis, Senator Creigh Deeds, and the BUCK Squad. Einstein notes she wanted to have a doctor there too, but the coalition could not get that piece together in time.

The event took place at Buford Middle School, though it was not technically a school sponsored event, according to CCS. People in the audience had the opportunity to text questions in during the forum, which the moderator would then read to the speakers.

25th District Senator Creigh Deeds spoke to lend a legislative perspective on ways to move forward. He mentioned his efforts in the General Assembly this year to change gun laws, bringing up his failed assault weapons bill and the idea to bring in a gun buyback program. He says with something like this, gun violence, you try everything.

All the laws and law enforcement in the world don’t solve all the problems, things still happen. So the community has to be involved every step of the way,” Deeds said.

With the event being focused on families, there was an emphasis on early intervention-- making sure kids in school get the help they need before turning to violence to solve problems.

Albemarle County Schools and Charlottesville City Schools both brought up mental health resources available to students. Kim Powell represented CCS. School safety coordinator Carl Murray represented ACPS-- he’s new to the role this year. Murray says solving gun violence will take a village.

“This generation doesn’t know what a village is. They don’t know what it is, but we do. So, it takes it’s incumbent upon us to take the responsibility, the accountability, and take leadership and get out there and work together and get out there and help, like I said, save the community, work with the community and partner with the community to get it done,” Murray said.

Attendees of the forum say hearing various aspects of the community state their goals, lends some hope.

“We can, at this point, hold them accountable, because they’ve said that this is where they’re moving forward, and we can help make sure that happens,” Katie Fox with Moms Demand Action said.

Chief Michael Kochis is trying to foster a community approach to the gun violence problem. He hopes an officer he just hired as the new community involved coordinator will help. He says the calls they are getting for homicides, are people who know each other, or people who got in an argument. It’s a problem he says is not unique to Charlottesville-- the whole country is experiencing it.

“It’s not about drugs. It’s not about, never typically not robberies, or anything like that. They are someone said something that hurt someone’s feelings. And while maybe 15, 20 years ago, we would go put our hands up and get in a fistfight, now they get a gun,” Kochis said. “These are what most of us would look at as petty disputes, turning into something way more than it used to be. That’s really what we’re seeing.”

During the forum, Kochis said people are walking around way too comfortable with a gun. He emphasized the idea if you use a firearm, you will be held accountable. For concerned parents, he says if you think your child has a gun, call the police. He says that does not mean CPD will arrest your child, but they will take the gun away.

“I think at some point, though, we’re going to all need to get together, we’re going to need to put some type of mechanism together to start organizing these resources,” Kochis said.

Kochis mentions the city needs more town halls and forums, like this event. He wants the community to be involved.

While no one came up with a set solution to the city’s uptick in violence, the forum was a chance to engage with each other looking for find common ground. Each speaker agreed it’s going to be a community effort to solve any violence the city is seeing.

