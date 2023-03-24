Advertise With Us
Sen. Kaine looking to reduce racial inequities in maternal and infant mortality

He says the Inflation Reduction Act works in favor of this new legislation.
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Senator Tim Kaine (D) says he wants to promote maternal health and reduce racial inequities in maternal and infant mortality.

He says the Inflation Reduction Act works in favor of this new legislation. It extends Medicaid coverage after childbirth and provides better postpartum care.

“In Virginia and nationally, African American women and tribal women have a dramatically higher rate of maternal mortality, death during pregnancy or in the first year after delivery than white women,” Sen. Kaine said.

Kaine says this is also an issue in the Latino community.

