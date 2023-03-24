Advertise With Us
Regional Housing Partnership hosts second annual housing summit

By Jacob Phillips
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The central Regional Housing Partnership works to find affordable housing for all who need it.

On Friday, March 24, the partnership hosted its 2nd annual housing summit, in which home builders could connect with potential buyers in their region.

Keith Smith works with the central Regional Housing Partnership.

“The intent here is for everybody to sit down at the table and have a conversation,” Smith said. “The regional housing partnership is built on these four pillars of what I call a healthy housing system.”

The first three pillars are nonprofits, a public sector and a private sector.

“The last pillar, which is the most important pillar, we actually have people who we serve, the people who actually buy and sell,” Smith said.

Smith says the purpose is to even out supply and demand, creating more housing for buyers and helping them succeed in the market.

“We’ve got inventory dropping, so we have less available from rentals. Rentals are down, purchases are down, and prices are going up, and they’re going up just since the beginning of this year, in some jurisdictions substantially, about 10 to 11%, some are a little less, some are a little flat, but around our six jurisdictions, prices are still going up, inventory is going down. So you know, we need to come together and figure out how we can solve this,” Smith said.

