Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Police deliver customer’s food after arresting Grubhub driver

Police arrested a Grubhub driver but made sure the customer got their food. (Source: KOLD)
By KOLD staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - Police in Arizona arrested a Grubhub driver while they were out making a delivery.

And the customer still received their food.

According to the Tucson Police Department, the unidentified delivery driver was taken into custody during a traffic stop when Officer Valenzuela noticed a customer’s meal in the driver’s car.

Tucson police said the officer picked up the food and ended up bringing it to the customer.

“Valenzuela earned a five-star rating for protecting and serving ... dinner,” officer Frank Magos shared on social media.

Copyright 2023 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
Page Street scene
Gordonsville man killed in 10th & Page shooting, police increasing presence of officers

Latest News

Sheriff deputies block a road in the town of Bailey, Colo., where authorities found an...
After Denver school shooting, an outcry erupts over security
A union representing 30,000 Los Angeles school staff launched a three-day strike Tuesday. (CNN,...
Los Angeles school strike set to end, but no deal announced
This combination of 2017-2022 photos shows the logos of Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat...
Utah social media law means kids need approval from parents
FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
Appeals court blocks COVID-19 vaccine mandate for US government workers