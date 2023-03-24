MoveUVA looking to improve transportation on Grounds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two UVA students are looking to improve different aspects of transportation in Charlottesville with their new initiative, MoveUVA.

MoveUVA was created when the two students noticed a lack of transportation safety on grounds.

Both study civil engineering and want to apply what they’ve learned to create a safer Charlottesville for everyone.

“We are simply trying to find ways to allow a better coexistance of both motor vehicles and non-motor ways of transportation,” Move UVA co-founder Ethan Van Berkel said.

