MoveUVA looking to improve transportation on Grounds

Two UVA students are looking to improve different aspects of transportation in Charlottesville with their new initiative, MoveUVA.
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two UVA students are looking to improve different aspects of transportation in Charlottesville with their new initiative, MoveUVA.

MoveUVA was created when the two students noticed a lack of transportation safety on grounds.

Both study civil engineering and want to apply what they’ve learned to create a safer Charlottesville for everyone.

“We are simply trying to find ways to allow a better coexistance of both motor vehicles and non-motor ways of transportation,” Move UVA co-founder Ethan Van Berkel said.

If you would like to know more or get involved, you can contact MoveUVA on Instagram.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

