Mainly Morning Rain Saturday. Drier, Warmer Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Additional showers and some fog tonight with lows in the 40s. Another larger band of rain is expected to impact the region Saturday morning, before tapering off by around Noon. This the wettest period of the day. Some sunshine and breezy for the afternoon, during this time a stray shower or storm is possible. A cold front will push east of the region by Saturday night. Rain amounts from a half upwards to one inch. Drier, warmer and breezy for Sunday.

Tonight: Cloudy, additional scattered showers, areas of fog. Lows mid 40s.

Saturday: Mainly AM Rain, PM storm possible. Highs 60s to around 70. Lows mid 40s to near 50.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows mid to upper 40s.

Monday: Sun and clouds, cooler. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows mid to upper 40s.

Tuesday: Morning showers. Highs low 60s. Lows upper 30s.

Wednesday: Parlty cloudy. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows upper 30s to near 40.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers. Highs low to mid 60s.

