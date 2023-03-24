Keep the Umbrella Close

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Waves of showers will move across central Virginia over the next day or so. A cold front will bring showers throughout the day and a range of temperatures from the upper 50′s north of the cold front, to areas that make it into the low 70′s south. A brief dry period expected overnight, with heavier showers and a possible thunderstorm early Saturday morning. Conditions clear into the afternoon and evening.

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60′s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, few showers, and fog. Lows in the mid 40′s.

Saturday: Early showers with a chance for thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Lows in the low 50′s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs in the low 70′s. Lows in the mid 40′s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 40′s.

Tuesday: Late showers. Highs around 60.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60′s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.