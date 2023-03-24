Advertise With Us
Grab the umbrella

Showers Friday into early Saturday, then clearing and nice
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After 80s yesterday, conditions will be much cooler today. We’ll see cloudy skies, cooler temperatures and showers. The needed rain is expected to continue through tonight into early Saturday. Skies will clear later Saturday, and temperatures will warm into the 70s. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Cloudy, showers, High: mid 60s

Tonight: Showers & fog, Low: mid 40s

Saturday: AM showers & thunder, clearing, High: around 70...LOw: low 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: low 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 60...Low: upper 30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Summer Like Thursday