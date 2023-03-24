Governor Youngkin signs law memorializing Green Book locations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Youngkin has signed into law a piece of legislation that will require a marker at each Green Book location in the Commonwealth.

The Green Book locations were places in which African Americans could safely lodge and enjoy entertainment during the Jim Crow Era.

The Green Books contained a list of inns, barber shops, and theatres. Many of them are right here in Charlottesville, including the Paramount Theatre.

