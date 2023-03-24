Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Governor Youngkin signs law memorializing Green Book locations

Courtesy of the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture
Courtesy of the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture(NYPL)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Youngkin has signed into law a piece of legislation that will require a marker at each Green Book location in the Commonwealth.

The Green Book locations were places in which African Americans could safely lodge and enjoy entertainment during the Jim Crow Era.

The Green Books contained a list of inns, barber shops, and theatres. Many of them are right here in Charlottesville, including the Paramount Theatre.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
Page Street scene
Gordonsville man killed in 10th & Page shooting, police increasing presence of officers