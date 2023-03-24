Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Charlottesville Tree Commission seeking funding for invasive species removal program

The Tree Commission is asking for $75,000 to fund a program it says would help make Charlottesville more beautiful.
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The city manager has released a draft of the budget for Fiscal Year 2024, but the Tree Commission says there’s one thing missing.

The Tree Commission is asking for $75,000 to fund a program it says would help make Charlottesville more beautiful. The money will be put towards fighting invasive plants.

Porcelain berry is a highly invasive species that could slowly take over Azalea Park if left to its own devices.

“A lot of our trees are going to just get smothered by these vines. It might take years, but eventually, it will often kill them,” Tree Commission member Holly Lafferty said.

Funding the invasive removal plan would provide native plants with more space to grow and flourish.

“[The plan is] focused on certain areas and really trying to get the invasive species under control, and that way the trees we do have can survive better, and we can open up more area to plant new trees and keep our canopy cover from continuing to decrease,” Lafferty said. “It’s also going to help our native wildlife, so all the native pollinators we depend on for our gardens, all of the wildlife.”

Tree Commission member Mark Rylander says the money could go a long way, as typical lawn care is not enough to get rid of invasive species.

“The invasives will invade more, there’s not a whole lot that can be done. It’s throwing good money after bad to just cut them down,” Rylander said. “You could say, ‘Why couldn’t we just mow?’ Well, it’s because the roots are so powerful that they’ll regrow immediately and really start to dominate, so you really do have to spray the leaves there. Each plant has its own environmentally sensitive way of treating the plant so that it goes away.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
Page Street scene
Gordonsville man killed in 10th & Page shooting, police increasing presence of officers

Latest News

Courtesy of the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture
Governor Youngkin signs law memorializing Green Book locations
UVA Health
UVA Health researching ways to mitigate menopause symptoms
U.S. Senator Tim Kaine says the nation must avert a rail strike, whether by negotiation or...
Sen. Kaine looking to reduce racial inequities in maternal and infant mortality
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
MoveUVA looking to improve transportation on Grounds