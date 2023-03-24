Charlottesville Ten Miler temporarily closing roads in downtown area

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You are going to want to avoid any early morning errands in Charlottesville this Saturday.

Runners will be tackling the Charlottesville Ten Miler. The race starts at Scott Stadium this year, where Whitehead Road will be closed starting at 6 a.m.

All of Alderman Road by the University of Virginia will be closed from 7:15 to 7:55, and University Avenue will be closed from 7:50 to 7:55.

Expect delays on other roads in the city too.

The roads will start to open back up around 9:50 a.m.

