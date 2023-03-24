Charlottesville Housing Choice Voucher Program opening on April 3rd

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority is opening its Housing Choice Voucher Program.

Starting April 3, people can apply to receive money to help with rent payments.

Program manager Consuela Knight says that applicants will have to submit to an income screening process based on the number of people in the household.

A link with more information on how to apply is available here.

The deadline for applications is April 7 at 4 p.m.

