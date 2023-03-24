Cav Futures named official NIL collective for UVA Athletics

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cav Futures has been named the official Name, Image and Likeness collective for UVA Athletics.

“When Cav Futures were started a year ago, March, it was really a collective that was set up to help create opportunities for student athletes,” Cav Futures Executive Director Lo Davis said.

Cav Futures’ mission remains the same, but now it is an official sponsor for the University of Virginia.

“We wanted to be able to work together for this opportunity to now have Cav futures as kind of the vehicle to not only educate fans and donors about NIL, but also to work together with the universities to try to promote Cav Futures and get that support,” Davis said.

Davis says that in the coming months, Cav Futures will be all over UVA’s athletic department.

“We’re going to be in every venue, so you’ll be seeing promotions of Cav Futures and how you can get involved within NIL. We’re also going to be the official sponsor of certain student athlete segments that you see, whether it’s in venue or on the radio,” Davis said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.