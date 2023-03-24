Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Cav Futures named official NIL collective for UVA Athletics

Cav Futures’ mission remains the same, but now it is an official sponsor for the University of Virginia.
By Bria Stith
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cav Futures has been named the official Name, Image and Likeness collective for UVA Athletics.

“When Cav Futures were started a year ago, March, it was really a collective that was set up to help create opportunities for student athletes,” Cav Futures Executive Director Lo Davis said.

Cav Futures’ mission remains the same, but now it is an official sponsor for the University of Virginia.

“We wanted to be able to work together for this opportunity to now have Cav futures as kind of the vehicle to not only educate fans and donors about NIL, but also to work together with the universities to try to promote Cav Futures and get that support,” Davis said.

Davis says that in the coming months, Cav Futures will be all over UVA’s athletic department.

“We’re going to be in every venue, so you’ll be seeing promotions of Cav Futures and how you can get involved within NIL. We’re also going to be the official sponsor of certain student athlete segments that you see, whether it’s in venue or on the radio,” Davis said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
Page Street scene
Gordonsville man killed in 10th & Page shooting, police increasing presence of officers

Latest News

Cav Futures named official NIL collective for UVA Athletics
Cav Futures named official NIL collective for UVA Athletics
Ricky Miezan
From football to lacrosse, Ricky Miezan finishing collegiate career with UVA
Braxton Lee celebrates one of his seven half marathons in seven continents.
Mother-son team from Va. completes 7 half marathons in 7 continents
Ricky Miezan
From football to lacrosse, Ricky Miezan finishing collegiate career with UVA