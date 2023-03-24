Advertise With Us
13 Youth Ambassadors from Argentina and Chile visiting Charlottesville

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Thirteen teenagers from Argentina and Chile are spending the week in Virginia through a U.S. state department program. They are learning about American history, civic engagement, and leadership skills.

The teens sat in on a UVA class with Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato, spent the day at Charlottesville High School, and got a tour of Monticello.

“In the last few days, still learning about politics, American politics, what I could give to my society, and what I could learn from American history, culture, Argentina youth ambassador Francisco Campos said.

The Youth Ambassadors Program is arranged through the UVA Center for Politics, and each student is placed with a Charlottesville host family.

