Waynesboro Public Schools trying to solve budget shortfall

(FILE)
(FILE)(WHSV)
By Bria Stith
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Waynesboro Public Schools is having an unusual time trying to set a budget for the next school year.

Nearly $2 million needs to be cut from its budget.

Superintendent Jeff Cassell says federal pandemic funds are gone.

“Realizing that we need to use the remaining ones of those, but not be able to count on those remaining ones moving forward,” he said.

There were three versions of the school system’s budget: The governor’s, the House of Delegate’s, and the Senate’s version.

”We went with the governor’s version because it’s the most conservative and includes a 5% raise for teachers, which is what we’ve included in the budget,” Cassell said.

The superintendent says whatever shortfall they have with the final General Assembly budget, it will be balanced by eliminating positions through attrition.

“As were getting resignations or retirements, we’re looking at those very closely, and if it’s a position we feel we don’t have to have for next year and that we don’t have to field for next year, we’ll just eliminate that position,” Cassell said.

