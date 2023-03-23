Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

VIDEO: Crews fighting wildfire in the Shenandoah National Park

Crews are on scene, and working to put out a wildfire at the Shenandoah National Park.
Crews are on scene, and working to put out a wildfire at the Shenandoah National Park.(ShenandoahNPS)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Crews are battling a wildfire in the Big Meadows area of the Shenandoah National Park.

The ShenandoahNPS (SNPS) says park staff noticed smoke around 2:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon, and began to respond.

The fire is near the Big Meadows area, the Rapidan Road is closed, and trails in the area have also been shut down, according to the SNPS.

According to the SNPS, hand crews led the initial attack against the blaze, and the United States Forest Service also responded and are assisting.

As of 5:30 p.m., the SNPS says around 13.5 acres have been affected by the fire, and the SNPS is reporting around 25% containment.

This is a developing story, and we will share more information once we have it.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
Page Street scene
Gordonsville man killed in 10th & Page shooting, police increasing presence of officers

Latest News

Speakers at the town hall against gun violence
Town hall encourages community involvement to solve gun violence problems
Speakers at the town hall against gun violence
Town hall encourages community involvement to solve gun violence problems
Charlottesville celebrates the 29th annual Virginia Festival of the Book (5p)
Waynesboro Public Schools bus (FILE)
Waynesboro Public Schools trying to solve budget shortfall (5p)
Driving on Old Lynchburg Road
VDOT adding new roundabouts to busy intersections in Albemarle County (5p)