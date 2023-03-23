VDOT adding new roundabouts to busy intersections in Albemarle County

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - VDOT wants to add some new roundabouts to busy intersections in Albemarle County. The proposed plans include adding a roundabout on the intersection of Old Lynchburg Road and 5th Street Extended.

“The advantage over a traditional traffic signal is that it reduces the number of what we call conflict points, which are essentially the ways that vehicles can hit each other,” VDOT communications manager Lou Hatter said.

According to VDOT’s crash record, there have been 19 car accidents at this intersection since 2018. Hatter says this new addition will help keep drivers safe.

“The biggest issue with a signalized intersection is that you have one ways worth of traffic that is sitting at a complete stop, or progressing at a very slow speed, and then the other direction of traffic is traveling at a highway speed,” Hatter said. “If there’s nobody in the roundabout, you just go on through and go on your way, so it’s a much more efficient way of managing traffic and it’s safer for traffic.”

Albemarle County is contributing $5 million to the project, and VDOT plans to add at least two more roundabouts in its proposal.

