Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

VDOT adding new roundabouts to busy intersections in Albemarle County

Road work sign (FILE)
Road work sign (FILE)(WVIR)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - VDOT wants to add some new roundabouts to busy intersections in Albemarle County. The proposed plans include adding a roundabout on the intersection of Old Lynchburg Road and 5th Street Extended.

“The advantage over a traditional traffic signal is that it reduces the number of what we call conflict points, which are essentially the ways that vehicles can hit each other,” VDOT communications manager Lou Hatter said.

According to VDOT’s crash record, there have been 19 car accidents at this intersection since 2018. Hatter says this new addition will help keep drivers safe.

“The biggest issue with a signalized intersection is that you have one ways worth of traffic that is sitting at a complete stop, or progressing at a very slow speed, and then the other direction of traffic is traveling at a highway speed,” Hatter said. “If there’s nobody in the roundabout, you just go on through and go on your way, so it’s a much more efficient way of managing traffic and it’s safer for traffic.”

Albemarle County is contributing $5 million to the project, and VDOT plans to add at least two more roundabouts in its proposal.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
Page Street scene
Gordonsville man killed in 10th & Page shooting, police increasing presence of officers

Latest News

(FILE)
Montpelier planning memorial to enslaved Americans at historic home
(FILE)
Waynesboro Public Schools trying to solve budget shortfall
Charlottesville City Manager weighs in on tax rate concerns
Charlottesville City Manager weighs in on tax rate concerns
morning rush 0323232
Morning Rush: Shots Fired, Car Thefts, Fixing Education Gap