Temperatures cool down Friday and showers return, wet and unsettled into Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a Summer-like Thursday, temperatures turn cooler and the weather more unsettled, as showers return for Friday and Saturday.

A cold front will push from north to south Friday, so temperatures will likely start mild early, and then finish cooler.

Big temperature spread expected from north to south across the state Friday.

Periods of rain both Friday and Saturday and a thunderstorm possible.

Currently, Saturday morning, is trending the wettest period. Another cold front will push east of the region by Saturday night. Rain amounts from a half to over one inch, during this time.

Drier conditions return for Sunday.

Tonight: Turning cloudy, breezy and mild. Lows 50s to near 60.

Friday: Cloudy, scattered showers, possible storm, turning cooler. Highs 60s to low 70s. Lows 40s to near 50.

Saturday: Mainly AM Rain, PM storm possible. Highs 60s to around 70. Lows near 50.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy. Highs low 70s. Lows mid to upper 40s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, cooler, mainly AM showers. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows low to mid 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 60s. Lows upper 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 50s. Lows upper 30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 60s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.