Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Temperatures cool down Friday and showers return, wet and unsettled into Saturday

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a Summer-like Thursday, temperatures turn cooler and the weather more unsettled, as showers return for Friday and Saturday.

A cold front will push from north to south Friday, so temperatures will likely start mild early, and then finish cooler.

Big temperature spread expected from north to south across the state Friday.

Periods of rain both Friday and Saturday and a thunderstorm possible.

Currently, Saturday morning, is trending the wettest period. Another cold front will push east of the region by Saturday night. Rain amounts from a half to over one inch, during this time.

Drier conditions return for Sunday.

Tonight: Turning cloudy, breezy and mild. Lows 50s to near 60.

Friday: Cloudy, scattered showers, possible storm, turning cooler. Highs 60s to low 70s. Lows 40s to near 50.

Saturday: Mainly AM Rain, PM storm possible. Highs 60s to around 70. Lows near 50.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy. Highs low 70s. Lows mid to upper 40s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, cooler, mainly AM showers. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows low to mid 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 60s. Lows upper 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 50s. Lows upper 30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 60s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
Page Street scene
Gordonsville man killed in 10th & Page shooting, police increasing presence of officers

Latest News

NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Brief Summer Weather, Wet Weather Ahead
Summer Temps Thursday - Friday Showers
Summer Like Thursday
nbc29 weather at sunrise
From spring to summer