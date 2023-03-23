Advertise With Us
From spring to summer

Late week needed rain
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Dress for comfort today. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies, gusty wind, and summerlike temperatures. Temperatures are expected to warm to near 80. A frontal boundary to our west will bring needed rain to the region Friday into the weekend. Conditions will improve Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy, High: around 80

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy, Low: mid 50s

Friday: Cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, periods of rain, High: around 70...Low: low 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: around 60...Low: upper 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s

