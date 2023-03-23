Advertise With Us
The Shenandoah LGBTQ Center responds to Governor Glenn Youngkins Transgender model policies

Shenandoah LGBTQ Center
Shenandoah LGBTQ Center(WHSV)
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah LGBTQ Center in Staunton has responded to Governor Glenn Youngkins’ transgender model policies.

Recently, Governor Youngkin spoke at a live town hall where he discussed education, and he also talked about his transgender model policies.

One student, Niko, asked ”Governor Youngkin, your transgender model policies would require that students play on the sports teams and use the restrooms that correspond with their sex assigned at birth. Look at me, I am a transgender man, do you really think that the girls in my high school would be comfortable using a restroom with me?”

The Governor Responded “I believe first when parents are engaged with their children then you can make good decisions together, and I met your dad and I am glad you’re here together. What is most important is that we try to accommodate all students, that is why I have said many times we just need extra bathrooms. We need gender neutral bathrooms and so they can use that they are comfortable with”.

Anhthu Nguyen, the executive director of Shenandoah LGBTQ Center, Said ”When our trans students don’t feel safe and there are polices that are directed at erasing their identity that leaves them subject to harassment, and discrimination and that is directly linked to their mental health and to their ability to learn in a safe environment.”

Nguyen said that when trans students don’t feel safe at school, it can lead to negative affects, including anxiety and depression. It can also negatively affect school performance.

“We are getting calls and phone calls from parents, teachers, school administrators their reaching out trying to find additional supports because they don’t feel supported within their own school systems to support their students,” said Nguyen.

