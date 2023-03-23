Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

From football to lacrosse, Ricky Miezan finishing collegiate career with UVA

Ricky Miezan
Ricky Miezan(WVIR)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Men’s Lacrosse team has some of the nation’s best players. The Cavaliers added even more talent this year with a 23-year-old former football plater.

Five years ago, Ricky Miezan was the #1 ranked lacrosse recruit in the country coming out of high school in northern Virginia. Things changed when he got a scholarship offer to play football at Stanford.

Now, Miezan is finishing up his collegiate athletic career playing lacrosse at Virginia, and could end up being a key piece in the Cavaliers’ quest to win a national championship.

“Sometimes you have this feeling inside you where you want to do something and you just have to go with it. That’s what lacrosse was for me and I just really missed it,” Miezan said.

A linebacker at Stanford, and team captain his senior season, Miezan battled through a handful injuries before ultimately choosing not to pursue a career in the pros.

“Football weighed a lot on my body. I came to the realization that this wasn’t quite what I wanted to do,” he said.

Miezan joined the Cavaliers two weeks before this season started.

“With football it’s so rigid: You have to run that play, you have to do your job. With lacrosse you get a little more freedom to do what feels right to you, and there’s a creative aspect to you,” he said.

“This is a guy who was in the trenches, and yet he has a really sophisticated skill set and it’s emerging in front of us,” Lars Tiffany said.

Miezan say Virginia was the only place he wanted to continue his athletic career. The Alexandria native wanted to be close to home, and play for a winning lacrosse program.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
Page Street scene
Gordonsville man killed in 10th & Page shooting, police increasing presence of officers

Latest News

Pilates
Pilates in the golden years
Pilates
Pilates in the Golden Years
LCHS Adaptive Basketball Team
Louisa County High School packs the gym for the adaptive basketball season finisher
Mike Hollins
Mike Hollins back at UVA to ‘keep legacy going’ for teammates who died