CPD investigates shots fired along Cedar Hill Rd.

Shots fired on Cedar Hill Rd at Wayne Ave.
Shots fired on Cedar Hill Rd at Wayne Ave.(wvir)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department spent much of Wednesday night investigating another case of shots fired in the city -- this time on Cedar Hill Road at Wayne Avenue.

No injuries have been reported, but officers say several cars parked along the street were damaged.

Multiple shell casings could be seen scattered on the ground in the area late Wednesday night.

