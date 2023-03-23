CPD investigates shots fired along Cedar Hill Rd.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department spent much of Wednesday night investigating another case of shots fired in the city -- this time on Cedar Hill Road at Wayne Avenue.

No injuries have been reported, but officers say several cars parked along the street were damaged.

Multiple shell casings could be seen scattered on the ground in the area late Wednesday night.

