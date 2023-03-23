Charlottesville City Manager weighs in on tax rate concerns

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Just because the tax rate is not increasing in Charlottesville, that doesn’t mean your tax bills will stay the same. Assessed property values have increased by about 25% in the past two years. Now, many are looking for relief.

“It’s certainly something that there’s no easy answer to. And it’s definitely painful for many people,” Councilor Brian Pinkston said.

Pinkston is responding to the people who spoke during council’s meeting on Monday night -- people like Tom Gallagher.

“I find it sort of hard to understand how the city, consequently, will be always talking about affordable housing, and yet approving these really rather remarkably large real estate taxes over the last 20 years,” Gallagher said.

Property tax bills are calculated by multiplying how much your home is worth times the current tax rate. In Charlottesville, the rate is 96 cents per $100 of value. This year, City Manager Michael Rogers says that won’t be lowered.

“That is not something that‘s been recommended in this budget,” Rogers said.

Rogers said during the next city council meeting, he plans to have the assessor there to give an “Assessments 101″ talk.

“People have to understand that there are reasons why their assessments go up. It’s environmental conditions, it’s things they do, the improvements they make to their home. It’s the real estate market, you know, all of those considerations,” Rogers said.

He says the high assessment increases have been unusual.

“We had the anomaly of the last two years we had -- it was an extraordinary increase. And so we hope that - I’m certain - it will normalize in next year,” Rogers said.

Both councilors and the city manager say the high rate is required to fund city projects in which they’re investing, including school renovations.

“The challenge is if you decide to set a policy to reduce every year, you’re going to starve yourself with the ability to pay for schools, housing, bike pedestrian infrastructure and all the needs that our community also wants to see,” Councilor Michael Payne said.

Payne says the next steps are working on real estate tax relief programs.

“The most critical thing we have to do is expand our real estate tax relief programs as the first step, because those are going to be targeted at lower income families and residents to provide them with support,” Payne said. “As well as investing in home rehab through AHIP and the construction of new affordable housing through our affordable housing fund, I think are both also tools in terms of the supply of housing that are also a solution there.”

Pinkston acknowledged the financial impact the tax rate has on many homeowners.

”I don’t want anyone to hear me and say that these are goldilocks sort of answers. They’re not. There are people in the city who are suffering,” Pinkston said.

