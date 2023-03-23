Advertise With Us
Charlottesville celebrates the 29th annual Virginia Festival of the Book

Virginia Festival of the Book
Virginia Festival of the Book(wvir)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - All book lovers are invited to the 29th annual Virginia Festival of the Book happening now in Charlottesville.

The festival brings writers and readers from different parts of Virginia together to promote and celebrate books.

Authors host panels to answer questions and talk about their books, and this year there will also be immersive outdoor programs.

“We love the idea of making readers and making folks who don’t necessarily think of themselves as readers into appreciating what reading is and what books are and how books connect us to new ideas and to new experiences,” festival director Matthew Gibson said.

Saturday, March 25 is the first day of outdoor events, and the festival ends on Sunday, March 26.

