Charges pending following brush fire in Orange County

What's left after a brush fire in Orange County Wednesday, March 22.
What's left after a brush fire in Orange County Wednesday, March 22.(WVIR)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Authorities say charges are pending after a fire burned around seven acres in Orange County Wednesday, March 22.

Homes were evacuated and the railroad was shut down has crews from several departments battled the fire for more than seven hours.

“On a normal basis, it’s usually a two-company response. This ended up being county-wide, and we also called in mutual aid assistance from Louisa, Culpeper, and Madison counties,” Fire Chief Whitt Jacobs said Thursday, March 23. “What made this fire more unique was the fire loads that we were dealing with and the fact that it was so close to residential neighborhood. That was kind of what made it more of a dynamic scene than what we’re normally used to.”

All of the damage is believed to have been started by a small, control burn.

“You cannot burn by state law before 4 p.m. Our recommendation is if it’s a day like today where it’s windy, if the humidity is down, just don’t light a fire. It’s not worth it,” Jacobs said.

He says misdemeanor charges are pending.

No injuries were reported

The 4 p.m. burning law is in effect in Virginia until April 13.

