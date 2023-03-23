Advertise With Us
Brief Summer Weather, Wet Weather Ahead

By Dominique Smith
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Beautiful summer-like weather on tap today, a perfect day for getting out. Temperatures will reach nearly 80 for the day with winds gusting 20-30 mph for much of the area, with a winds gusting a bit higher over the ridges. Conditions change with the approach of a cold frontal system. Expect mild temperatures becoming cooler and scattered showers Friday into Saturday. Half an inch to an inch of rainfall expected for both days with conditions drying into Sunday.

Today: Partly sunny, warm and breezy. Highs around 80.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 50′s.

Friday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 70. Lows around 50.

Saturday: Periods of rain. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50′s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs in the low 70′s. Lows in the upper 40′s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. Highs around 60.

Tuesday: Few showers. Highs around 60.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50′s.

