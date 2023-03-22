Advertise With Us
WAHS assistant principal charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Albemarle County Police
By NBC29
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On March 7, 2023, an employee of Albemarle County Public Schools reported an incident involving student safety to the Albemarle County Police Department.

The employee said that on the prior day, March 6, two students appeared to be intoxicated while at school and that assistant principal Harold Hackney allowed one of the intoxicated students to drive themselves and two other students home.

The school principal found out about Mr. Hackney’s actions later in the school day and requested that he call the students’ parents to ensure they arrived home safely and then also notified the school division’s Human Resources Department. The school principal also followed up with the families of the students.

Mr. Hackney was placed on administrative leave while ACPS investigated whether Mr. Hackney’s actions were consistent with school policies. He is no longer employed as of today, March 22, 2023.

After its own investigation, ACPD’s Criminal Investigations Division has charged 50-year-old Harold Gerarde Hackney of Doswell, VA, with:

  • Two counts of 18.2-371. - Causing or encouraging acts rendering children delinquent, abused, etc.

Mr. Hackney turned himself in to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Michael Schneider with the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 434-296-5807, or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or Crimestoppers@albemarle.org.

