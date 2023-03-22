Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Staunton mattress store hosts sale to benefit factory damaged in fire

Staunton Mattress Co. having a fire relief sale after factory suffered severe fire on Sunday.
Staunton Mattress Co.
Staunton Mattress Co.(WHSV)
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton Mattress Co. is having a fire relief sale after its manufacturing facility in Hopewell, was destroyed in a fire Sunday evening.

Staunton Mattress Co. said that all of its Virginia-made mattresses as well as their brand Hunter and Smith were made in that factory.

Terrey Rodgers, General Manager and VP of Operations, said that Sunday they were informed that a fire enveloped their factory in Hopewell that caused the roof to collapse and it was a total loss.

The store also offers other mattresses that are currently marked down to help create revenue while they try to get production going again in the coming months.

Rodgers said “About fifty percent of our sales are from Virginia mattresses and so we are having these sales to show that we do have other things to offer and try to generate some revenue not just for this small business but for the small business in Richmond as well.”

The business is hoping to have a new factory location soon. They hope to be back up and in some of production in 6 to 8 weeks.

“We are just deeply blessed at the amount of people who have reached out to us to support our local business and to help keep us afloat during this time,” Said Rodgers.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
Page Street scene
Gordonsville man killed in 10th & Page shooting, police increasing presence of officers

Latest News

Shots fired on Cedar Hill Rd at Wayne Ave.
CPD investigates shots fired along Cedar Hill Rd.
Real Estate Tax Rate
Charlottesville City Manager weighs in on tax rate concerns
Augusta Health located in Fishersville, VA.
Augusta Health launches mobile clinic, partners with Staunton chapel
Albemarle County Police
WAHS assistant principal charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor