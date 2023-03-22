Restaurants donating proceeds to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Two Jersey Mike’s Subs in Albemarle County are inviting you to grab a sub to help Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville.

“They do great things in the community, so this is our way of giving back so they can continue to do what they’ve done in the past,” Billie Walton said.

March is Jersey Mikes’ annual Month of Giving, and on the last Wednesday of the month it donates 100% of all sales to charity.

