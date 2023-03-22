Plenty of clouds and cooler
Near 80 Thursday, followed by showers Friday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work and school day is getting off to a milder start. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and slightly cooler temperatures today. A warm front will track north of the region. Temperatures will soar to near 80 Thursday. Meanwhile, our next chance for widespread rain will occur Friday into Saturday. Expect sunshine and pleasant conditions Sunday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloud, sprinkles, High: around 60
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy, Low: mid 40s
Thursday: Mix of clouds & sun, breezy, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s
Friday: Cloudy, showers, High: low 70s...Low: around 50
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, periods of rain, High: upper 60s...Low: low 50s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...:Low: upper 40s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 40s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s
