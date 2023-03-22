Advertise With Us
Plenty of clouds and cooler

Near 80 Thursday, followed by showers Friday
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work and school day is getting off to a milder start. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and slightly cooler temperatures today. A warm front will track north of the region. Temperatures will soar to near 80 Thursday. Meanwhile, our next chance for widespread rain will occur Friday into Saturday. Expect sunshine and pleasant conditions Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloud, sprinkles, High: around 60

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy, Low: mid 40s

Thursday: Mix of clouds & sun, breezy, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s

Friday: Cloudy, showers, High: low 70s...Low: around 50

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, periods of rain, High: upper 60s...Low: low 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...:Low: upper 40s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 40s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

