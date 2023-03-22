Advertise With Us
Pilates in the golden years

Pilates
Pilates(WVIR)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Juanita Franke is the lead instructor at Club Pilates in Charlottesville. She has worked with many UVA student-athletes, and says Pilates is for all ages.

“Pilates is working on stretching and strengthening your muscles at the same time and really focusing on control,” Franke said.

Pilates can be especially helpful for older adults to help them avoid potential injury.

“The equipment is actually supportive for those bodies, helps them get to ranges they can’t get to if they’re trying to fight gravity at the same time,” Franke said.

Bill Hamrick says his wife was going to Pilates six times a week, and urged him to try it.

“It’s not just a women’s exercise group, which is what is what I was thinking it was,” he said.

Hamrick says he has been doing Pilates for about a year now, and that it helps him with his golf game.

“You sweat, you’re working your abs, you’re working your gluts, and I’m weak on my left hip. I want to hit the 7-iron 160 again,” he said.

