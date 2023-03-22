Piedmont Virginia Community College putting $150K grant toward tech center project

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Piedmont Virginia Community College is joining a list of schools receiving grant money from Governor Glenn Youngkin.

PVCC is getting $150,000 to build its own lab school, which is part of its new Advanced Technology Center project.

The community college hopes this project helps its students, as well as high schoolers in the area, land jobs.

“There are jobs that are open in these areas of advanced manufacturing and IT, and part of our mission is to train local people for local jobs,” Student Affairs Vice President John Donnelly said.

If the center is approved, PVCC plans to begin building this summer.

