Much Warmer and Breezy Thursday. Showers Return Friday and Saturday

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Much warmer and breezy Thursday - warmest day of the week. Temperatures set to top out in the upper 70s to low 80s and winds to gusts over 20-30 mph at times. Friday and Saturday turn more unsettled with temperatures cooler. A cold front will push from north to south Friday, so temperatures will likely start mild early, and then finish cooler. Periods of rain both Friday and Saturday and a thunderstorm possible. Another cold front will push east of the region by Saturday night. Rain amounts from a half to over one inch, during this time. Drier conditions return for Sunday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, mild. Lows mid to upper 40s.

Thursday: Warm and breezy, clouds and sun. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows upper 50s to near 60.

Friday: Cloudy, showers, possible storm, turning cooler. Highs 60s to near 70. Lows upper 50s to near 50.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, periods of rain, possible storm. Highs 60s to around 70. Lows near 50.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy. Highs around 70. Lows mid to upper 40s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, cooler, few showers. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows low to mid 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 60s. Lows upper 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 50s.

