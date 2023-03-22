Advertise With Us
Law students hitting the softball field to help ReadyKids

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia School of Law is getting ready to host 66 teams from 36 different schools from across the country.

This is all for a softball league invitational to support a Charlottesville-area nonprofit.

The North Grounds Softball League is helping ReadyKids.

The event brought in a record $25,000 last year, which they hope to surpass this year.

“We’re very excited and it’s the fortieth year. We actually reached out to the founder and he said that it was just an idea that him and a couple other friends hatched over winter break,” Tournament Director Jackson Grubbe said Wednesday, March 22.

“I actually came to UVA in part because I knew about the softball tournament and thought it was really cool that you had this thing, at that point been going on for 36 years, and that just every law school on the East Coast seems to know about and really enjoy,” Tournament Director John Brown said.

The invitational takes place from March 31 to April 2.

