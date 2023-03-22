Juvenile faces extra charges in Appomattox horse deaths; man also charged

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - More charges are pending against a juvenile charged with killing five horses in Appomattox County last week.

A veterinarian’s assessment determined in addition to the five horses shot to death, five horses (up from the originally reported three) were wounded and a dog was killed. The surviving horses are expected to recover, according to the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office.

In addition, Dennis Lee Martin, 57 of Spout Spring, has been charged with recklessly leaving a loaded and unsecured firearm so as to endanger a firearm and willfully contributing to the delinquency of a child. No information has been given regarding his relationship to the juvenile suspect.

The juvenile, whose name and age haven’t been released, was arrested for the shootings of the animals that occurred March 15, 2023 on a property in the 1600 block of Double Bridges Road in Spout Spring.

Appomattox County Animal Control, Virginia State Police, the Appomattox County Commonwealth’s Attorney, and the Virginia Office of the Attorney General Animal Law Unit assisted with the investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office at 434-352-8241.

