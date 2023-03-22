Cloudy and Mild Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mild and cloudy Wednesday on tap, but a warm front moving north will bring very warm weather Thursday. Dry conditions will remain until showers arrive on Friday and Saturday. So far, expecting between 0.5″ to 1.5″ accumulation.

Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Thursday: Sun & clouds in and out, warm and breezy. Highs around 80. Lows around 60.

Friday: Showers. Highs in the upper 60′s. Lows around 50.

Saturday: Early showers. Highs around 70. Lows around 50.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Monday: Few showers. Highs in the mid 60′s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the low 60′s.

