Car thefts rose in Charlottesville, according to report

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville saw an increase in car thefts during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, according to data from the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

Gary Albert is a State Farm agent in Charlottesville. He’s seen this report, which lists Charlottesville as the only southern city to see a greater-than-50% jump in stolen cars between 2019 and 2020.

“I would encourage everyone start getting proactive, particularly if you’re concerned about theft,” he said Wednesday, March 22.

The bottom line goes back to basics: Take your keys when you get out of your car, lock it every time, park in a well-lit area.

“Too often people become experts on their insurance coverage after something bad is happening,” the agent said.

Albert says the stolen car problem has been made worse by social media posts showing how easy it can be to steal some cars without a key.

