Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Car thefts rose in Charlottesville, according to report

(FILE)
(FILE)(WKYT)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville saw an increase in car thefts during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, according to data from the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

Gary Albert is a State Farm agent in Charlottesville. He’s seen this report, which lists Charlottesville as the only southern city to see a greater-than-50% jump in stolen cars between 2019 and 2020.

“I would encourage everyone start getting proactive, particularly if you’re concerned about theft,” he said Wednesday, March 22.

The bottom line goes back to basics: Take your keys when you get out of your car, lock it every time, park in a well-lit area.

“Too often people become experts on their insurance coverage after something bad is happening,” the agent said.

Albert says the stolen car problem has been made worse by social media posts showing how easy it can be to steal some cars without a key.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
Page Street scene
Gordonsville man killed in 10th & Page shooting, police increasing presence of officers

Latest News

CAAR (FILE)
Charlottesville housing costs remaining stagnant despite national trends
Albemarle County Public Schools
Albemarle County Public Schools bringing in third party to help address achievement gap
(FILE
Restaurants donating proceeds to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville
Black Bear
Preventing bears from looking for food in your backyard