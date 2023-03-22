Advertise With Us
Blue Ridge Poison Center took more than 18K calls in 2022

(FILE)
(FILE)(AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Poison Center at UVA Health says it received more than 18,000 calls in 2022.

Many centered on some yummies that relax adults, but could be very harmful for children.

“How many children do you know eat only a half a piece of candy? So unfortunately, when children get into edibles they often eat a large amount, and because they’re so young and so small and they eat so much of it, they often need to be hospitalized,” Education Coordinator Kristen Weneger said.

Weneger says we all need to know what to do when we find someone in a medical emergency, kid or adult.

“If somebody has overdosed on something or made a mistake with their medicines, or swallowed something they weren’t supposed to swallow, or if a kid gets into something, call the poison center. The only time that you should call 911 is if that person is unconscious, or not breathing, or having a seizure,” Weneger said.

