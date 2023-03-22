Augusta Health launches mobile clinic, partners with Staunton chapel

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) -Augusta Health has set up a mobile clinic to provide care for people who may not have access to it.

“Our mobile primary clinic brings comprehensive primary care to under-served members of our community, regardless of your social statues, income, insurance, your disability, your citizenship, or even your preferred language,” Said Isaac Izzillo, with Augusta Health.

The clinic makes stops in Waynesboro, Staunton, and Augusta County. One of the places they stop at is Allen Chapel in Staunton.

Kevyn Burns, with Allen Chapel, said “We have had multiple clinics here starting with the COVID vaccines clinics. We have had other fine programs from Augusta Health here. So we are meeting the needs of health from a multiple number of directions that has been very helpful for our community.”

According to Burns, the partnership makes sense because Augusta Health and Allen Chapel share the same mission.

“the attention the people get here is unique. It is not the same kind of environment, it is more relaxed, it is helpful, it is compassionate, people feel that and again that is consistent with the kind of care we as a church would want to be giving people,” said Burns.

For more information on the mobile clinic and a calendar of where they will be, check their website.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.