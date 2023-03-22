Albemarle County Public Schools bringing in third party to help address achievement gap

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - After years of waiting for data to change, Albemarle County Public Schools is taking action to create a long term solution to address its achievement gap.

“It’s not enough to just say, ‘Well, we know we have a problem, and we keep doing these things,’ but if we don’t begin to see results, then we have to continue to seek out other answers,” Monticello Principal Beth Costa said.

ACPS is hiring outside eyes to fix the problems it has inside of its classrooms.

“We have persistently seen over the last couple of years, our gap between our students of color, students with disabilities, and our English learners, those gaps have not closed,” Deputy Superintendent Deborah Collins said.

The achievement gap has been an ongoing issue, and it was made worse by the pandemic. Bellwether, the consulting group that ACPS hired, will audit eleven of the county’s schools.

“Bellwether really stood out to us as having a lot of experience with diverse groups, looking at performance of students with disabilities, our students of color, and our economically disadvantaged students,” Costa said.

Families will also have the chance to sit down with the group to try to find the root of the problem.

Two days of observing the schools will require three months of data analysis to nail down exactly what needs to be done and to see results in the classroom.

“Early education is absolutely critical and early intervention is absolutely critical, so I think I have a hypothesis that what we’ll find is a lot of really, really strong input and feedback at the K to 5 level.

ACPS says that any solutions it finds from this audit will be put in place next school year.

