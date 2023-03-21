Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

You gotta love it !

Late week rain
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -What a day ! We’ll see partly sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s this afternoon. As clouds begin to thicken tonight, temperatures will only cool into the mid to upper 30s. Meanwhile, a warm front will track north of the region, delivering more clouds Wednesday, and seasonal temperatures. Thursday is expected to be the warmest day of the week with partly sunny skies. Our next chance for widespread rain be later Friday into Saturday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & pleasant, High: low 60s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, not as cold, Low: upper 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 40s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: around 60

Friday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, periods of rain, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
Page Street scene
Gordonsville man killed in 10th & Page shooting, police increasing presence of officers

Latest News

nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at sunrise
The warm up begins
Late Week Rain Chance
First Week of Spring Outlook
Late Week Rain Chance
Warming Trend Ahead