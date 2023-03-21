You gotta love it !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -What a day ! We’ll see partly sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s this afternoon. As clouds begin to thicken tonight, temperatures will only cool into the mid to upper 30s. Meanwhile, a warm front will track north of the region, delivering more clouds Wednesday, and seasonal temperatures. Thursday is expected to be the warmest day of the week with partly sunny skies. Our next chance for widespread rain be later Friday into Saturday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & pleasant, High: low 60s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, not as cold, Low: upper 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 40s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: around 60

Friday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, periods of rain, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.